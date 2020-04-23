WSFS Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2020 / 08:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Dominic Canuso. Please proceed.



Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of the stockholders of WSFS Financial Corporation. My name is Dominic Canuso. I am Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of WSFS Financial Corporation, and I am acting as Chair of the 2020 Annual Meeting. On behalf of our executive management team and the Board of Directors, we hope that you and your families are doing well during this challenging time. The time is 4:02 p.m., and the annual meeting is now called to order.



We are grateful to have the opportunity to meet with you given the restrictions on social contact and travel and look forward to engaging with our stockholders virtually during this meeting. At this time, I would like to introduce to you the directors and executive officers who are