Q2 2021 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 23, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to WSFS Financial Corporation's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Dominic Canuso, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Olivia. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Rick Wright, Chief Retail Banking Officer.



Before I begin with remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to risks and