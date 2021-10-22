Q3 2021 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 22, 2021 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the WSFS Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Dominic Canuso, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.



Dominic C. Canuso - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Charlie, and thanks to all of you for taking the time to participate on our call today. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Rick Wright, Chief Retail Banking Officer.



Before I begin with remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our safe harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties