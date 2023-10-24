Q3 2023 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and thank you for standing by. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the WSFS Financial Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I'd now like to turn the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Art Bacci, Chief Wealth Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Arthur J. Bacci - WSFS Financial Corporation - Executive VP, Chief Wealth Officer & Interim CFO



Thank you, Regina. Good afternoon, and thank you again for joining our third quarter 2023 earnings call. Our earnings release and earnings release supplement which we will refer to on today's call can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website.



With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President and CEO; and Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer. Before I turn over the call to Rodger for his remarks on the quarter, I would like to read our safe harbor statement.



Our discussion today will include