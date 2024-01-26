Q4 2023 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT
Art Bacci WSFS Financial Corp-EVP - Chief Wealth Officer & CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you again for joining our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Our earnings release and earnings release supplement, which we will refer to on today's call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President, and CEO; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.
