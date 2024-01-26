Q4 2023 WSFS Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2024 / 06:00PM GMT

I'd now like to turn the call over to your host for today, Mr. Art Bacci, Interim Chief Financial Officer. Sir, you may begin.



Art Bacci WSFS Financial Corp-EVP - Chief Wealth Officer & CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you again for joining our fourth-quarter 2023 earnings call. Our earnings release and earnings release supplement, which we will refer to on today's call, can be found in the Investor Relations section of our company website. With me on this call are Rodger Levenson, Chairman, President, and CEO; Steve Clark, Chief Commercial Banking Officer; and Shari Kruzinski, Chief Consumer Banking Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Rodger for his remarks on the quarter, I would like to read out our Safe Harbor statement. Our discussion today will include information about our management's view of our future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may