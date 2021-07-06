Q4 2021 Alkaline Water Company Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to The Alkaline Water Company Fiscal 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce Jeff Wright, Director of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Jeff Wright - The Alkaline Water Company Inc. - Director of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for The Alkaline Water Company's Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Shortly, you will hear from Ricky Wright, our President and CEO; and David Guarino, our Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of U.S. securities laws, and we may make additional forward-looking statements during the question-and-answer session. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are implied in making forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from those