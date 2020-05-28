Wintrust Financial Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 28, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Wintrust Financial 2020. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Pat Hackett, Chairman of Wintrust Financial Corporation. The floor is yours.



H. Patrick Hackett - Wintrust Financial Corporation - Independent Chairman of the Board



Thank you. Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Wintrust Financial Corporation. We are pleased you are in attendance. As Josh mentioned, I'm Pat Hackett, one of your directors and currently serve as Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Wintrust. I'll be the presiding officer at today's meeting.



As you know, we usually hold our annual meetings of shareholders in person at Wintrust headquarters in Rosemont, Illinois; however, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our shareholders may have regarding the coronavirus pandemic and the protocols that federal state and local governments have imposed. In light of the unique circumstances associated with C-19,