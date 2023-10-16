Q1 2024 Yatra Online Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 16, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Yatra Online, Inc. 1Q Full Year '24 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. (Operator Instructions)



It's my pleasure to now hand you over to your host, Manish Hemrajani, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Manish Hemrajani - Yatra Online, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, Lydia. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Yatra's Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial [Results for the period ended June 30, 2023]. We have on the call today Yatra CEO and co-founder Dhruv Shringi; and CFO, Rohan Mittal. Following discussion, including response to your questions, reflects management views as of today, October 16, 2023. We don't undertake any obligation to update or revise the information.



Before we begin our formal remarks, let me remind you that certain statements made on today's call may constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ