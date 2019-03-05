Q4 2018 YY Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Matthew Zhao - YY Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to YY's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and acting CEO of YY; Mr. Bing Jin, CFO of YY; and Ms. Ting Li, COO of YY.



For today's call, management will first provide a review of the quarter, and then we will conduct a Q&A session. The fourth quarter 2018 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.yy.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which applies to this call as we