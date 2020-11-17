Q3 2020 JOYY Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 17, 2020 / 02:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to JOYY Inc.'s Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I'd now like to hand the conference over to your speaker host today, Ms. Jane Xie, the company's Senior Investor Relations Manager. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Jane Xie - JOYY Inc. - Senior Investor Relations Manager



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome to JOYY's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today are Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and CEO of JOYY; CFO, Mr. Bing Jin; and COO, Ms. Ting Li.



For today's call, management will first provide a review of the quarter, and then we will conduct a Q&A session. The third quarter 2020 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.yy.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our website in a few hours.



Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in our earnings press release, which apply to this call as we