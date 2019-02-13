Q4 2018 j2 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

Robert Scott Turicchi - j2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the j2 global investor conference call for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018.



As the operator just mentioned, I'm Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of j2 Global. Joining me today is our CEO, Vivek Shah.



We finished the year strong with a record fourth quarter performance across many metrics. Notably, we had record revenue, EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share as well as free cash flow. The same was true for fiscal year 2018, and it was the 23rd consecutive year of revenue growth for the company.



The board has approved an increase in