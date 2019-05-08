Q1 2019 j2 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to j2 Global First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Scott Turicchi, President and CFO.



Robert Scott Turicchi - j2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the j2 Global Investor Conference Call for the first fiscal quarter of 2019.



As the operator mentioned, I'm Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of j2 Global, and joining me today is our CEO, Vivek Shah.



We started the year in strong fashion with record first quarter performance in a number of areas. Notably, we had record revenue, EBITDA, non-GAAP earnings and free cash flow for our first fiscal quarter. The board has approved an increase in the quarterly dividend by $0.01 to $0.455 per share.



As noted in the press release, based on a significant pipeline of investment opportunities, the board has decided to suspend further dividend payments. We will explain