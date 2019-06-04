Jun 04, 2019 / 07:45PM GMT

Will Power - Robert W. Baird - Analyst



Thanks, everybody, for being here. My name is Will Power; I cover cloud software for Baird. It is my pleasure to introduce our next company. j2 Global, as I think probably many of you know, is a serial acquirer focused on return on invested capital, really two primary operating segments that we will delve into in more detail, both digital media and cloud services.



Pleased to have Vivek Shah who is the CEO of the Company. Vivek joined in 2012 following the acquisition of Ziff Davis which he led at the time, led the digital media business and now is leading the overall Company. So really a long background both at the Company and in digital media. So Vivek, again, thanks for being here. Vivek is going to start just with a quick overview perhaps with --



Vivek Shah - j2 Global, Inc. - CEO



Yes, I think --.



Will Power - Robert W. Baird - Analyst



-- the next slide and then we'll jump straight into Q&A.



Vivek Shah - j2 Global, Inc. - CEO

