May 13, 2020 / 08:40PM GMT

Cory Alan Carpenter - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



All right. Great. Let's go ahead and get started. I'm Cory Carpenter, an Internet analyst at JPMorgan. And joining me this afternoon is Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global.



For those newer to the story, J2 Global owns a portfolio of over 40 cloud services and digital media brands, including IGN, Mashable, Everyday Health and eFax. Vivek has been the CEO since early 2018. And prior to that, he served as CEO of Ziff Davis, which JCOM acquired in 2012.



Vivek, thank you for joining us today.



Vivek R. Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO & Director



It's great to be here. Thanks, Cory.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystSo I'll kick off with questions, but if anyone in the audience would like to ask one, you can click on the Q&A button in Zoom and type in your question, and we'll get to as many as we can.So Vivek, to start off, certainly a lot to discuss