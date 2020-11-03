Q3 2020 j2 Global Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to J2 Global's Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.



On this call will be Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global; and Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of J2. I will now turn the call over to Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of J2 Global. Thank you. You may now begin.



Robert Scott Turicchi - J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFO



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the J2 Global Investor Conference Call for Q3 2020. As the operator mentioned, I'm Scott Turicchi, President and CFO of J2 Global, and joining me today is our CEO, Vivek Shah.



We had an outstanding third fiscal quarter, our best ever despite the ongoing pandemic and crushing, not only the analyst estimates, but our own internal estimates. We set records by a substantial margin for revenue, EBITDA, free cash flow and non-GAAP earnings per share.



In addition, due to our strong free cash flow generation, we ended the quarter with