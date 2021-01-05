Jan 05, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT

Nicholas Freeman Jones - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst



Nicholas Freeman Jones - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & Analyst

Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global



Questions and Answers:

- Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP & AnalystI guess to kick this off, J2 Global has been around for a long time, but maybe for those who are new to the story, have seen the recent stock run-up, can you kind of walk through the 2 business units J2 Global operates in? And how those have evolved over time?- J2 Global, Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure thing, Nick. Well, it's great to be here. Thanks for having me. So you're right, the company has changed quite a bit. Really