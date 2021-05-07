j2 Global Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 07, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the 2021 J2 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would like to introduce the first presenter, Jeremy Rossen.



Jeremy D. Rossen - J2 Global, Inc. - Executive VP, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for joining the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of J2 Global, Inc. I'm Jeremy Rossen, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of the company. We are here today to conduct the business of our Annual Meeting of Stockholders and consider and vote on the proposals set forth in the proxy statement for this meeting. I will act as secretary of the meeting and will also chair the meeting. As you know and as we did last year, we are holding this year's meeting virtually, and we thank you in advance for your patience with any connection disruptions or delays.



After the formal meeting has been adjourned, we will provide time for general questions. Only validated stockholders may ask questions in the designated field on the web portal. Out of consideration for others,