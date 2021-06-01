Jun 01, 2021 / 03:40PM GMT

Jim Breen - William Blair & Company, LLC. - Analyst



Great. Thanks for joining us today. My name is Jim Breen; I'm the Internet infrastructure and comms services analyst here at William Blair. For all our disclosures, please go to our website, williamblair.com. With me today, I have Vivek Shah, CEO of J2 Global. Thanks for being here, Vivek. We appreciate it.



Vivek Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO



It's great to be here, Jim. Thanks for having me.



Jim Breen - William Blair & Company, LLC. - Analyst



So I'd ask -- the format is fireside chat. So I would ask you, maybe just the beginning, can you just talk about -- briefly describe JCOM's business today, what it looks like and what are the main drivers of revenue?



Vivek Shah - J2 Global, Inc. - CEO



Sure. So J2 today is a portfolio of Internet information and services companies. We organize the business into two segments. We have our digital media segment, and we have our cloud services segment. So the digital media segment,