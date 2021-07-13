Jul 13, 2021 / 06:20PM GMT

Jonathan E. Tanwanteng - CJS Securities, Inc. - MD



Okay, everyone, thank you all for tuning in to the 21st Annual Summer New Ideas Conference at CJS. We are very pleased to welcome today Scott Turicchi from J2 Global. He is the CFO of J2, and will soon become the CEO of Consensus, the announced spinoff of the cloud fax business, which should be happening a little bit later this year.



I am the covering analyst for JCOM, with a $200 price target on an up-market outperform rating. We're going to launch directly into a fireside chat format. (Operator Instructions)



So Scott, welcome. I'm going to start it off with an easy one for you. Just talk about the high-level motivation for the spinouts. What does this enable for both Consensus and JCOM, J2 Global to do that either of you wasn't able to do alone?



Questions and Answers:

- J2 Global, Inc. - President & CFOGreat. Well, thanks, Jon. Thanks for having both J2 and prospectively, Consensus to be part of this conference. I think I want to take a step back on this