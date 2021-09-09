j2 Global Inc Analyst Day Transcript

Sep 09, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Vivek R. Shah - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CEO & Director



Good morning. I'm Vivek Shah, the CEO of J2 Global, and it's my great pleasure to welcome you to our first ever Ziff Davis Analyst Day. As we announced in April, J2 is planning to separate into 2 publicly traded companies. One called Consensus, which will be led by Scott Turicchi, J2's current CFO; and the other Ziff Davis, which I'll have the privilege to lead.



Today, we will review Ziff Davis' strategy, business model and priorities, while hearing from the team that's leading the company.



