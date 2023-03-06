Mar 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Joe Goodwin - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst



My name is Joe Goodwin. I'm an analyst here at JMP Securities. And today, we have CFO of Ziff Davis, Bret Richter with us. Brett, thank you so much for joining us.



Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO



Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- JMP Securities LLC - AnalystBrett, I guess first things first, if you can just give us a quick high-level overview of the business. I think that'd be that'd be great.- Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFOYeah, so Ziff Davis is a company that has a rich history. We could be described as having 100-year history, a 20-year history, a 10-year history, or kind of a one-year history. Our corporate name, and that brand goes back a hundred years to a publishing business that really manifested itself in sort of 10-plus years ago as PC magazine, the digital site that remained from the original Ziff Davis business. That business was bought by J2 Communications, which was our