Mar 06, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT
Joe Goodwin - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst
My name is Joe Goodwin. I'm an analyst here at JMP Securities. And today, we have CFO of Ziff Davis, Bret Richter with us. Brett, thank you so much for joining us.
Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO
Thanks for having us.
Questions and Answers:Joe Goodwin - JMP Securities LLC - Analyst
Brett, I guess first things first, if you can just give us a quick high-level overview of the business. I think that'd be that'd be great.
Bret Richter - Ziff Davis, Inc. - CFO
Yeah, so Ziff Davis is a company that has a rich history. We could be described as having 100-year history, a 20-year history, a 10-year history, or kind of a one-year history. Our corporate name, and that brand goes back a hundred years to a publishing business that really manifested itself in sort of 10-plus years ago as PC magazine, the digital site that remained from the original Ziff Davis business. That business was bought by J2 Communications, which was our