Olympic Steel Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Michael Siegal. Mr. Siegal, the floor is yours.



Michael D. Siegal - Olympic Steel, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. The 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. is now called to order.



Good morning. I'm Michael Siegal, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. I'd like to thank all of you for your support of the company. We are holding this year's annual meeting virtually via a web portal.



It is my pleasure at this time to introduce the company's other officers and directors: David A. Wolfort, past President, COO and current Senior Commercial Adviser of Olympic Steel, and a director; Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer and a Director; Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Greiff, President and Chief Operating Officer; Arthur F. Anton, retired Chairman of the Board and CEO of