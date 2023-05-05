Olympic Steel Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Michael Siegal, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. Mr. Siegal, the floor is yours.



Michael D. Siegal - Olympic Steel, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Thank you, operator. The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Olympic Steel, Inc. is now called to order. Good morning. I'm Michael Siegal, Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. I'd like to thank all of you for your support of the company as evidenced by your attendance today. We are holding this year's annual meeting virtually via portal.



It is my pleasure at this time to introduce the company's other officers and directors who are also attending today. David A. Wolfort, past President, COO and current Senior Commercial adviser, Olympic Steel and a Director; Richard T. Marabito, Chief Executive Officer and a Director; Richard A. Manson, Chief Financial Officer; Andrew Greiff, President, Chief Operating