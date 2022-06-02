ZeroFox Holdings Inc at Jefferies Software Conference Transcript

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:30PM GMT

John Metz - Jefferies - MD, Technology Banking



It's my pleasure to introduce ZeroFox, the leader in external threat detection and with us today from the company is Tim Bender, the Chief Financial Officer. He's going to walk through the company and we're going to have some time for Q&A at the end. So without further ado, Tim?



Tim Bender - ZeroFox, Inc. - CFO



Thanks, John. First, I'm really excited to be here this morning to tell you guys about the ZeroFox story and then what I think is a compelling investment opportunity for a category leader in external service security.



Couple of quick housekeeping points. We filed our first S-4 maybe a couple of months ago. We filed a couple of amendments since. So our information is public. This presentation is available now on EDGAR, so read the disclaimers and risk factors that are contained therein.



Okay. So let's first talk about the transaction, what we're trying to do here. We are completing a three-way business combination where ZeroFox and IDX emerging, and then we were merging with L&F