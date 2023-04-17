ZeroFox to Acquire LookingGlass Conference Call Transcript

Apr 17, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Todd Weller - ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. - VP of Investor Relations



Thanks, operator. Thank you for joining us on short notice. As you've seen, this morning, we announced our agreement to acquire LookingGlass Cyber Solutions. Joining us today to discuss the transaction are Foster, Chairman and CEO of ZeroFox; and Tim Bender, our Chief Financial Officer.



Please note that we are in a quiet period, and we will not be commenting on the current quarter or future guidance during today's call. We would like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make forward-looking statements related to benefits from the transaction, including forward-looking statements about expected revenues and accretiveness of the transaction and the ability of ZeroFoxÂ to achieve its