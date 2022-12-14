AECOM Growth Opportunities in Water Hosted by KeyBanc Transcript

Dec 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Sean D. Eastman - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst



I'm joined by Beverley Stinson, AECOM's Global Chief Executive of Water. And of course, we have Will Gabrielski, Senior Vice President of Finance, Investor Relations and Treasury. I'd urge all of you to use the Q&A feature or e-mail me if you'd like to submit a question during the presentation, but I would ask that we just keep it to the topic at hand. And...



William Gabrielski - AECOM - SVP of Finance & IR



I think with that, I can pass it to you, Beverley, to kick off the prepared remarks.



Beverley Stinson -



Thank you. It's a pleasure to be here to talk about this topic today and the future of water in the industry. At AECOM, we are very fortunate to be one of the world's most trusted infrastructure consulting firms with -- providing the professional services from advisory through planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. And we do so across the globe with our partners and our clients