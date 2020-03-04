Q4 2019 Exantas Capital Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 04, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Q4 and Full Year 2019 Exantas Capital Corp. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Steve Landgraber, Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance. Sir, you may begin.



Steven Landgraber - Exantas Capital Corp. - IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining the call.



Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made in the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this conference call, the words believes, anticipates, expects and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. While the company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to