Feb 21, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded on Thursday, February 21, 2019.



I will now turn the call over to Veronica Mayer from Investor Relations.



Veronica Mendiola Mayer - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - VP of Public IR & Communications



Thank you, Allison. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Jamie Henderson; our CFO, Tae-Sik Yoon; Carl Drake and other members of Investor Relations. In addition to our press release and the 10-K that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section at our website at www.arescre.com.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast and the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements