Veronica Mendiola Mayer - Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation - VP of Public IR & Communications



Thank you, Aili. Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I am joined today by Bill Benjamin, our Chairman and Head of the Real Estate Group of Ares Management; our CEO, Jamie Henderson; David Roth, our President; Tae-Sik Yoon, our CFO; and Carl Drake, Head of Investor Relations. In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference