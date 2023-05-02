May 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. Welcome to Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation's First Quarter March 31, 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
I will now turn the call over to John Stilmar, Managing Director and Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.
John W. Stilmar - Ares Management Corporation - MD of Public IR & Corporate Communications Group
Good morning, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; our CFO, Tae-Sik Yoon; and other members of our team. In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we have posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.
Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and are subject to
Q1 2023 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp Earnings Call Transcript
May 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
