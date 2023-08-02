Aug 02, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

John W. Stilmar - Ares Management Corporation - MD of Public IR & Corporate Communications Group



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Bryan Donohoe; our CFO, Tae-Sik Yoon; and other members of the management team. In addition to our press release and the 10-Q that we filed with the SEC, we've posted an earnings presentation under the Investor Resources section of our website at www.arescre.com.



Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that comments made during the course of this conference call and webcast as well as the accompanying documents contain forward-looking statements and