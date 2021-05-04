Q1 2021 Agree Realty Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Simon J. Leopold - Agree Realty Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Secretary



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Agree Realty's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Before we begin, I'd like to thank Joey and the Board for the opportunity to join ADC and the outstanding team that they have assembled. I'm very excited to build upon the long track record of success here at Agree. I look forward to contributing to the company's next phase of growth while maximizing value for all stakeholders.



Before turning the call over to Joey to discuss our results for the quarter, let me first run through the cautionary language. Please note that during this call we will make certain statements that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities law. Our actual results