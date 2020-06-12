Jun 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the ADC Therapeutics conference call to review the Lonca Phase II and Phase I/II combination clinical trial data presented at EHA today. (Operator Instructions)
I would like now to turn the call over to Amanda Hamilton, Investor Relations at ADC Therapeutics. Please proceed.
Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer
Good morning, and welcome to our call. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release with new clinical data for loncastuximab tesirine, or Lonca, which is now available on the Virtual 25th Congress of the European Hematology Association, or EHA25 website. This release as well as the slides we will present today are available on the Investors section of our website at www.adctherapeutics.com.
A replay of today's call will also be made available on our website. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A. As a reminder, during today's call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding our financial outlook. On
ADC Therapeutics SA Call to Highlight Loncastuximab Tesirine (Lonca) Clinical Trial Data Transcript
Jun 12, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...