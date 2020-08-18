Aug 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the ADC Therapeutics Q2 Earnings Call.
(Operator Instructions) This conference call is being recorded.
At this point, I'll hand it over to the speaker. Please begin your meeting.
Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer
Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued our financial results and business highlights press release. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.
On today's call, Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jen Creel, Chief Financial Officer; and Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our second quarter 2020 financial results. In addition, Jennifer Herron, our Chief Commercial Officer, will be available for questions.
As a reminder, this conference call may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and
Q2 2020 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 18, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...