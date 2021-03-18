Q4 2020 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results and business update. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.



On today's call, Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer; and Jen Creel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our fourth quarter and year-end 2020 financial results. In addition, Jennifer Herron, our Chief Commercial Officer, will be available for questions.



