Q1 2021 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the ADC Therapeutics First Quarter Results 2021 Financial Call. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now turn the call over to Amanda Hamilton, you may begin.



Amanda Hamilton - ADC Therapeutics SA - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2021 financial results and business update. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.



On today's call, Chris Martin, Chief Executive Officer; Jennifer Herron, our Chief Commercial Officer; Jay Feingold, Chief Medical Officer; and Jenn Creel, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our first quarter 2021 financial results before opening the call for questions.



As a reminder, this conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For additional information concerning forward-looking statements