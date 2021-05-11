May 11, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



Okay. Everybody, good morning. Welcome to my very first presentation of the 2021 Bank of America Health Care Conference. I'm Tazeen Ahmad. I am one of the senior research biotech analyst here at BofA.



It's my pleasure to have my first presenting company this morning, ADC Therapeutics. Presenting for ADC is CEO, Chris Martin. Hi, Chris.



Christopher J. Martin - ADC Therapeutics SA - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



Hi, Tazeen. How are you?



Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division - VP



I'm well. Thank you for joining us, and thank you for accommodating the bank with all the scheduling as well.



For those who might not be familiar with the company, maybe you can give us a quick 1-minute summary of ADC and its platform. And then we can go straight into some questions about recent and future catalysts, if that works for you?



Christopher J. Martin - ADC Therapeutics SA - Co-Founder, CEO & Director



