Feb 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
Charles Zhu - Guggenheim Securities, LLC - Analyst
Hello, everyone, and welcome. I am Charles Zhu, one of the senior biotech analysts here at Guggenheim Securities. Our next fireside chat will be with ADC Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotech and ADC platform. With us here today is CEO, Chris Martin. Chris, thank you so very much for joining us here today. Just to kick us off before we hop into Q&A, could you perhaps give us a two-minute overview into your company pipeline and platform?
Chris Martin - ADC Therapeutics SA - CEO, Co-Founder & Director
Good morning, Charles. Yes. Delighted to do that. So ADC Therapeutics, it's developing a pipeline of PBD-based ADCs. We have five clinical programs and two in IND-enabling stage. We are very pleased last year in April to have our first drug approved, ZYNLONTA, in the third-line class DLBCL. We've launched in the US and we are pleased that the profile in the marketplace is following the pivotal study profile. It's been very well received by physicians, and we're pleased with the launch progress to date.
ADC Therapeutics SA at Guggenheim Partners Healthcare Talks Oncology Days (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...