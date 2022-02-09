Feb 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Charles Zhu - Guggenheim Securities, LLC - Analyst



Hello, everyone, and welcome. I am Charles Zhu, one of the senior biotech analysts here at Guggenheim Securities. Our next fireside chat will be with ADC Therapeutics, a commercial-stage biotech and ADC platform. With us here today is CEO, Chris Martin. Chris, thank you so very much for joining us here today. Just to kick us off before we hop into Q&A, could you perhaps give us a two-minute overview into your company pipeline and platform?



Chris Martin - ADC Therapeutics SA - CEO, Co-Founder & Director



Good morning, Charles. Yes. Delighted to do that. So ADC Therapeutics, it's developing a pipeline of PBD-based ADCs. We have five clinical programs and two in IND-enabling stage. We are very pleased last year in April to have our first drug approved, ZYNLONTA, in the third-line class DLBCL. We've launched in the US and we are pleased that the profile in the marketplace is following the pivotal study profile. It's been very well received by physicians, and we're pleased with the launch progress to date.

