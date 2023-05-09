Q1 2023 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the ADC Therapeutics First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Antoine Alexander, and I will be your operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the call over to Amanda Loshbaugh, Investor Relations Manager. Amanda, you may begin.



Amanda Loshbaugh -



Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our first quarter 2023 financial results and business updates. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section. On today's call, Ameet Mallik, Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Harrington-Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; Mohamed Zaki, Chief Medical Officer; and Pepe Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our first quarter 2023 financial results before opening the call for questions.



Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the statements made during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor