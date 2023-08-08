Q2 2023 ADC Therapeutics SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the ADC Therapeutics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. My name is Corey, and I'll be your operator for today's call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the call over to Eugenia Litz, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. You may begin.



Eugenia Litz -



Thank you, operator. This morning, we issued a press release announcing our second quarter 2023 financial results and business updates. This release is available on the ADCT website at ir.adctherapeutics.com under the Press Releases section.



On today's call, Ameet Malik, Chief Executive Officer; Kristen Herrington Smith, Chief Commercial Officer; Mohamed Zaki, Chief Medical Officer; and [Pepe] Carmona, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss recent business highlights and review our second quarter 2023 financial results before opening the call for questions. Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that some of the statements made during this