Nov 14, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Kelly Shi - Jeffries LLC - Analyst



Good morning everyone, thank you for attending Jeffries London Healthcare Conference my name is Kelly Shi, one of the biotech analyst here at Jeffries. Please join me on. Welcome Mr. Ameet Mallik, CEO of ADC Therapeutics for this fireside chat session. Welcome.



Ameet Mallik - ADC Therapeutics SA - CEO



Thank you



Questions and Answers:

- Jeffries LLC - AnalystAnd ADC's space has been very active in making promising clinical progresses and the BD transactions. How does this recent trends in the ADC space, this impact your long-term strategy with your technology platform?- ADC Therapeutics SA - CEOYeah. Thank you. Kelly. So as you know, ADC Therapeutics is a commercial stage company but also with a very rich platform as well. We already have a product on the approved in the market with Zynlonta and we've been focusing up to this point largely on PBD-based payloads. But if you look at the next generation of