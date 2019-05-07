Q2 2019 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Robin. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.



This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Doug will provide an update of the business, followed by Jeff, who will review our Q2 financial results. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the call to your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Doug and Jeff, there are a few items I'd like to cover. First, today's conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements are