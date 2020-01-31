Q1 2020 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 FY '20 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. If you do have any objections, please disconnect at this time. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to go and turn today's call over to Mark Oswald. Sir, you may begin.



Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Jacklyn. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. The press release and presentation slides for the call today have been posted to the Investors section on our website at adient.com. This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business, followed by Jeff, who will review our Q1 financial results and 2020 outlook. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Doug and Jeff, there are a few items I'd like to cover. First,