Aug 11, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Ryan J. Brinkman - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Equity Research Analyst
I'm Ryan Brinkman, the automotive equity research analyst here at JPMorgan. Thanks for joining us for the 2020 JPMorgan Auto Conference Virtual this year.
Before we get going with our next presentation, which is from Adient -- which is going to be audio -- I just wanted to remind the investors that you can ask a question of management by typing it into the conference website, and I'd be happy to relay that to them without identifying your name or firm.
So with that, I do want to get going. I'm going to turn it over to Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and CEO; as well as Jeff Stafeil, Executive Vice President, for some prepared remarks, and then we'll get into Q&A.
Doug, Jeff, thank you.
Douglas G. Del Grosso - Adient plc - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Thanks, Ryan, and thanks for giving us the opportunity to spend a little time talk and update where Adient is on their business. We're, like many others, on the heels of an
Adient PLC at JPMorgan Auto Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Aug 11, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...