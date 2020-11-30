Q4 2020 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Jacqueline. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.



This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business, followed by Jeff, who will review our fourth quarter and full year financial results. In addition, Jeff will provide our outlook for fiscal '21. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



Before I turn