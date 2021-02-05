Q1 2021 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR



Thank you, Amanda. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.



This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business, followed by Jeff, who will review our Q1 financial results and outlook for the remainder of our fiscal year. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.



Before I turn the call over to Doug and Jeff, there are a few items I'd like to cover. First, today's