Q3 2021 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome, and thank you all for standing by. (Operator Instructions) Today's call is also being recorded. If anyone does have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.



And I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Oswald. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications and Treasurer



Thank you, Sue. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.



This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jerome Dorlack, Executive Vice President, Head of Americas Seating. On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business followed by Jeff, who will review our Q3 financial results and outlook for the remainder of the fiscal year. After our prepared remarks, we will open