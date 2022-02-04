Q1 2022 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 04, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the first quarter fiscal year 2022. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investor section of our website at adient.com.



This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jerome Dorlack, Adient's Executive Vice President of the Americas.



On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business followed by Jeff, who will review our Q1 results and outlook for the remainder of the year. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to your questions.