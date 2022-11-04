Q4 2022 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Adient Fourth Quarter Earnings Call.(Operator Instructions) I would like to inform all parties that today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mark Oswald. Thank you.



Mark A. Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications and Treasurer



Thank you, Danielle. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com. This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jeff Stafeil, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Jerome Dorlack, Executive Vice President of the Americas and recently announced incoming CFO.



On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business, followed by Jeff, who will review our Q4 and full year financial results and provide our