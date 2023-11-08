Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Adient Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference is being recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.
I now turn the call over to Mark Oswald. Sir, you may begin.
Mark A. Oswald - Adient plc - VP of IR & Corporate Communications and Treasurer
Thank you, Shirley. Good morning, and thank you for joining us as we review Adient's results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023. The press release and presentation slides for our call today have been posted to the Investors section of our website at adient.com.
This morning, I'm joined by Doug Del Grosso, Adient's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jerome Dorlack, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. On today's call, Doug will provide an update on the business, followed by Jerome, who will review our Q4 and full year financial results. In addition, Jerome will provide you with the company's initial outlook for fiscal 2024. After our prepared remarks, we will open the
Q4 2023 Adient PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...